Bee’s section football rankings: Why strength of schedule counts.

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s important to note that these are rankings, not standings, so strength of schedule does count. That’s why we have St. Mary’s and Central Catholic in this mix, despite losing records. Check out their murderous schedules.

Folsom is the easy lock to remain No. 1 with a decade of dominance that includes eight league, seven Sac-Joaquin Section and four CIF State banners.

Folsom muscled and sped past previous No. 2 Rocklin on Friday and the Bulldogs have a three-point win over then-No. 2 Oak Ridge, which has a six-point loss to Rocklin.

Since the strength of schedule for new No. 2 Inderkum, No. 3 Rocklin and No. 4 Oak Ridge is much stronger than that of No. 5 Buhach Colony, it makes sense to list these teams in that order.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

-Joe Davidson

After a convincing win over Bear River, Center moves up to No. 2 and drops Hilmar to No. 3.

Amador moves into the rankings at No. 8. They have outscored their opponents 214-41 and host No. 10 Calaveras this week.

- Julian A. Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (4-1)

2. Inderkum (5-0)

3. Rocklin (5-1)

4. Oak Ridge (3-2)

5. Buhach Colony (5-0)

6. Monterey Trail (5-1)

7. Elk Grove (5-1)

8. Turlock (4-2)

9. Davis Sr. (5-1)

10. Capital Christian (4-2)

11. Cosumnes Oaks (6-1)

12. Vacaville (4-2)

13. Edison (5-1)

14. Del Oro (4-2)

15. St. Mary’s (2-4)

16. Central Catholic (3-4)

17. Lincoln-Stockton (5-0)

18. Sierra (5-1)

19. Granite Bay (4-3)

20. Manteca (4-2)

-Julian A. Lopez/Joe Davidson

THE BEE’S TOP 10

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Small Schools

1. Escalon (6-0)

2. Center (6-0)

3. Hilmar (5-1)

4. Highlands (6-0)

5. Bear River (5-1)

6. Ripon (6-1)

7. Ripon Christian (6-1)

8. Amador (5-0)

9. Colfax (4-2)

TIE 10. Rio Vista (5-1)

TIE 10. Calaveras (4-2)

-Julian A. Lopez/Joe Davidson