Bee’s section football rankings: League titles on the line for some ranked schools.

Change is good in football, all levels.

And change is the theme in this week’s large-school Sac-Joaquin Section rankings, the biggest reorganization of the season.

That’s what upsets do.

Folsom and Inderkum remain No. 1 and No. 2, both unbeaten against section opposition (Folsom lost to Northern California No. 1 De La Salle in a season opener).

Then the changes. Oak Ridge moves to No. 3, its best effort perhaps coming in defeat, a 3-point loss to Folsom in a Sierra Foothill League opener.

St. Mary’s and Lincoln move up to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, just in time for a battle of Stockton on Friday for the Tri-City Athletic League championship.

Forget the overall record for St. Mary’s. There isn’t a team in this state that has played a more murderous schedule, including games against state heavies Pittsburg, Serra of San Mateo, Mission Viejo and De La Salle.

-Joe Davidson

With the playoffs being released on Sunday, I think we can project Center as the No. 1 seed in Div. V and Ripon No. 2, assuming they both win on Friday.

That leaves Escalon as No. 1 in Div. VI and Hilmar No. 2. There are going to be some fantastic playoff matchups and Div. V and VI always surprise with early round upsets.

-Julian A. Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

1. Folsom (8-1)

2. Inderkum (9-0)

3. Oak Ridge (7-2)

4. St. Mary’s (5-4)

5. Lincoln-Stockton (9-0)

6. Capital Christian (7-2)

7. Cosumnes Oaks (7-2)

8. Monterey Trail (8-1)

9. Buhach Colony (9-0)

10. Edison (8-1)

11. Davis Sr. (8-1)

12. Del Oro (6-3)

13. Rocklin (6-3)

14. Turlock (7-2)

15. Elk Grove (6-3)

16. Vacaville (7-2)

17. Central Catholic (5-4)

18. Oakdale (6-3)

19. Manteca (7-2)

20. Placer (7-2)

-Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 15

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Small Schools

1. Center (9-0)







2. Ripon (8-1)







3. Escalon (8-1)

4. Hilmar (8-1)

5. Ripon Christian (8-1)







6. Colfax (7-2)







7. Foothill (6-3)

8. Bear River (6-3)

9. Amador (8-1)

10. Bradshaw Christian (7-2)

11. Rosemont (8-1)

12. Calaveras (6-3)

13. Highlands (8-1)

14. Golden Sierra (7-2)

15. Denair (7-2)

- Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez