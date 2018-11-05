Steinbrenner, Piniella, Johnson on Hall ballot next month

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2004, file photo, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner waves to fans in Tampa, Fla. Steinbrenner, former managers Lou Piniella, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel, and six players headed by Lee Smith are on the 10-man ballot for the baseball Hall of Fame’s today’s game era committee to consider Dec. 9, 2018. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo