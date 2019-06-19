Baseball legend Dusty Baker to be inducted into National High School Hall of Fame

Dusty Baker, shown in 2002 with son Darren, is third on the wins list for Giants managers with 840. Associated Press file

Baseball icon Dusty Baker, who played four sports while attending Del Campo High School in the 1960s, will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame on June 30.

Baker went on from the Sacramento area to enjoy a 19-year MLB playing career and subsequent 22-year career as a manager. He spent eight seasons playing for the Atlanta Braves, another eight for the Los Angeles Dodgers, two seasons with the Oakland As and one season with the San Francisco Giants.

During his stint as team manager, Baker worked for the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds, winning National League Manager of the Year three times. His 2002 Giants team lost a classic seven-game matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

But before all his accomplishments in the professional world, Baker played basketball, football, baseball and track and field for Del Campo High in Fair Oaks.

He scored “every which way” in football, averaged 15 points and 13 rebounds in basketball and won track competitions despite little to no practice, The Bee previously reported.

The National High School Hall of Fame was founded in the 1980s by the National Federation of State High School Associations to honor high school athletes. As of 2018, 470 athletes had been inducted into the hall of fame.

Baker has already been inducted into several halls of fame: the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame, the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame, Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame, California Black Sports Hall of Fame and Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.



