Recalling Jerry Reinsdorf’s come-from-behind victory 40 years ago for control of White Sox

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have had plenty of come-from-behind victories in their history, perhaps none bigger than the one 40 years ago.

That’s when American League owners approved the $20 million sale of the Sox to a group led by tax attorney-turned-real estate mogul Jerry Reinsdorf.

Reinsdorf emerged triumphant despite five months of rejections and several apparent dead ends, and he has gone on to retain control longer than any individual in the South Side ballclub’s 120-plus years.

Yet even he is unsentimental about Jan. 29, 1981, the date his hard-won fight to become a baseball owner culminated in a 14-0 blessing of AL owners at the O’Hare Hilton.

“I’ve never celebrated anniversaries of this sort,” Reinsdorf said through a spokesman this week. “At this point, I don’t celebrate birthdays either.”

For Reinsdorf, set to turn 85 next month, acquiring the Sox was the first step in becoming not just an influential figure within baseball but in basketball as well, thanks to the Chicago Bulls purchase he would lead four years later.

His teams have brought Chicago a World Series championship and six NBA titles, plus two stadiums — one publicly financed, the other privately.

Reinsdorf was largely unknown to the general public before his bid to buy the White Sox.

Chicago Tribune columnist David Condon introduced the Northwestern Law graduate to sports section readers in July 1980 as a “mystery money man making a high-priced bid to buy the White Sox … and a self-identified ‘baseball fanatic who grew upon the shadows of Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field and occasionally played stickball with Duke Snider.’ ”

Reinsdorf said he would advise his group’s limited partners that “there’s just not a lot of money to be made with investments like this,” which he cast as more of a civic duty project.

“I’ve always looked at the ownership of a baseball franchise as a public trust, maybe even a charitable thing,” Reinsdorf told Condon. “I’m serious about that. I never did forgive Walter O’Malley for moving the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.”

At the time, the group Reinsdorf led with financier William Farley was just one of several kicking the tires of Bill Veeck’s ballclub, which was on the block because it lacked the resources and ownership structure to compete.

Reinsdorf had become wealthy by applying his knowledge of tax law to come up with an advantageous way to trade in real estate. The company he formed to capitalize on his strategies subsequently was bought by American Express, producing a windfall.

A friend of Reinsdorf’s recruited him to a group that tried to buy the New York Mets earlier. Book publisher Nelson Doubleday Jr. ultimately outbid the group, but it inspired Reinsdorf.

“I got to thinking … the White Sox had been owned for five years by the existing group, and if you look at Bill Veeck’s history, you know he’s never held a club longer than that,” Reinsdorf told the Tribune in 1981.

Reinsdorf and Farley, one of Veeck’s shareholders, shared a personal attorney who helped bring them together.

Many names would surface in connection with bids to buy the Sox. Some were viable, others merely looking for publicity. But the clear front-runner in summer 1980 was Edward DeBartolo Sr., a Notre Dame graduate from Youngstown, Ohio.

DeBartolo had made his fortune as an early developer of suburban shopping malls, which enabled him to become a sports entrepreneur.

The DeBartolo family holdings at the time included the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, indoor soccer’s Pittsburgh Spirit and racetracks in Louisiana and Oklahoma as well as Balmoral Park in suburban Crete.

DeBartolo previously was interested in buying the Oakland A’s from Chicago-based insurance man Charlie Finley with the idea of moving the team to New Orleans. Upon realizing he wouldn’t be able to break the team’s Oakland, Calif., stadium lease, he beat a hasty retreat.

Like every other Sox bidder, DeBartolo vowed to keep the franchise in Chicago. He even floated the notion he might build the team a domed stadium to share with the Chicago Bears.

DeBartolo’s appeal to Veeck’s board of directors was that there clearly would be no problems with cash flow. He had enough money on his own that there wouldn’t be a need for other investors. His only partner in the deal was to be his daughter.

The offer was $20 million, which included $2 million to retire half the team’s debt while the buyer would assume the other $2 million obligation.

It was not a bad return considering Veeck’s group bought control of the team, Comiskey Park and other assets in a deal that valued them at $10 million not five years earlier.

The Sox board approved DeBartolo’s offer 12-0 in an Aug. 22, 1980, meeting at Sears Tower.

“We will expend every effort to revive the hopes of Chicagoans in redeveloping a vital pennant-seeking team,” DeBartolo said in a statement from his racetrack in Shreveport, La.

No one seemed concerned about potential snags that would revive the hopes of Reinsdorf and company.

Among them:

— NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle opposed NFL owners owning teams in other major sports. He was concerned about the Sox purchase despite the fact 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. was not part of the Sox deal.

— Even though other owners had horse racing interests, DeBartolo’s track ownerships was said to worry baseball. (Remember, this was the 1980s. Sports were wary of involvement with any sort of wagering.)

— As an Ohioan, DeBartolo would be an absentee owner. While hardly unusual, there was suspicion he would break his promise and move the team to the Superdome in New Orleans.

What had been cast as a done deal was no longer so done, breathing new life into the Reinsdorf group’s hopes.

“You’re right in thinking that William Farley and Jerry Reinsdorf remain very much in contention for the club,” an unnamed Sox investor told the Tribune’s Condon. “Don’t sell Reinsdorf short.”

The Sox board voted again, once more backing DeBartolo, but American League President Lee MacPhail said it was his “considered opinion” owners would nix the sale.

Kuhn, meanwhile, called Reinsdorf’s partner to tell him to not give up hope, seeking to know if their offer — very close if not identical to DeBartolo’s — was still on the table if DeBartolo’s was rejected.

“I’m not discouraged after talking to him,” Farley said.

The AL owners’ rejection of DeBartolo came on Oct. 24 at the O’Hare Hyatt Regency Hotel. He needed 10 of 14 votes. He got eight.

His eyes welling up, DeBartolo said he had no animosity toward anyone.

“Well, I have animosity,” Veeck said, then invoked race-track parlance for a fixed race. “I feel like I have been in a ‘boat show’ today.”

Milwaukee Brewers owner Bud Selig, among the opposition to DeBartolo, told reporters: “I haven’t got anything more to say. I’ve said enough.”

Said Veeck: “Buddy-boy said too much.”

Farley said the Reinsdorf group’s offer remained on the table, “but it’s not clear, by any means, that Jerry and I will be able to buy the team.”

Reinsdorf said they would “match DeBartolo exactly, to the penny.”

But the Sox board did not immediately embrace Reinsdorf’s group. Instead, it pressed on with DeBartolo in hopes the owners might reconsider in Dallas at the winter meetings in December.

U.S. Rep Henry Hyde (R.-Ill.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, made noises about a potential hearing and baseball’s treatment of DeBartolo “disgraceful.”

In the meantime, the ballclub operated in a state of limbo.

Manager Tony LaRussa was reasonably confident he would be retained no matter who wound up owning it. Nine Sox players, including All-Star reliever Ed Farmer, would file for arbitration before the ownership matter was settled.

Veeck managed to sign free agent Ron LeFlore to a $2 million contract, apparently with help from DeBartolo.

“It’s as if you wanted to buy a steak-and-potatoes dinner for $12 and didn’t have all the money, so someone comes along and says, ‘Buy the dinner, and I’ll give you whatever you don’t have,’ ” a lawyer for DeBartolo explained. “In the case of LeFlore, I can’t say whether Mr. D paid for the steak or the potatoes.”

As the second vote approached, DeBartolo knew he was in trouble, anticipating he had lost votes.

“I think we’ll get killed,” he said. And he was right.

The Dec. 11 vote in Dallas garnered only three “yes” votes.

Veeck ripped New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, referring to him a convicted felon and a liar for voting against DeBartolo after voicing support.

Steinbrenner shot back that it was more a vote against Veeck than DeBartolo.

The Sox board now had no choice but to give the Reinsdorf group its due consideration.

A rival proposal came from Glencoe trucking magnate Harry Newberger and masterminded by businessman Socrates Babacas, of Springfield, Mass., but finally Reinsdorf was in the driver’s seat.

There was, however, one significant change. Farley — who had been openly critical of signing free agents LeFlore and Jim Essian to seven-figure deals — dropped out as Reinsdorf’s fellow general partner, replaced by TV producer Eddie Einhorn.

A law school classmate of Reinsdorf’s, Einhorn played a seminal role in raising the profile of college basketball by establishing TVS, a company to produce and syndicate broadcasts beginning in the 1960s. He was producing the “CBS Sports Spectacular” when he and Reinsdorf committed to contributing $1 million each to their group’s bid.

The Sox board ultimately would approve Reinsdorf and Einhorn just as they repeatedly had DeBartolo unanimously. So would the shareholders at large, setting up the AL approval at the airport Hilton.

The sale of the Seattle Mariners to California real estate developer George Argyros also was approved unanimously.

Einhorn said he would handle the non-baseball part of the operation, while Reinsdorf oversaw the rest. They were to be the largest shareholders, with 25 to 30 limited partners, as many as 10 being investors under Veeck, Einhorn said. (Einhorn died in 2016 at age 80.)

Reinsdorf said he would “be at the ballpark constantly,” and wife Martyl said the rest of their family would too.

“The kids won’t be going to camp this summer,” she said.

Veeck got out the pen with which he had signed papers in December 1975 to assume control of the White Sox and, at 12:25 p.m. on Feb. 3, 1981, completed the paperwork handing the ballclub to Reinsdorf, Einhorn and their investors.

While Reinsdorf said, “Eddie and I strongly believe that you don’t build a team through free agency,” the Sox shrewdly pounced on the chance to sign future Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk that March.

The team would reach the playoffs in its third season under Reinsdorf and Einhorn, its first postseason since 1959.

Reinsdorf in time would leverage a threat to move the Sox to Florida to secure public money for a new stadium, which in April will mark its 30th anniversary.

Selig, among the opponents to the DeBartolo purchase, would bond with Reinsdorf and ascend to the role of Major League Baseball Commissioner, stepping down in 1998.

Forbes in 2020 estimated the White Sox, purchased in 1981 for the equivalent today of $59.3 million, to be worth $1.65 billion.