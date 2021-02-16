New Mets catcher James McCann is trying to get on Jacob deGrom’s page

More than half a dozen catchers have caught Jacob deGrom since 2018, the first year he won Cy Young honors. This season, new Met James McCann will be the eighth catcher in four years to squat behind the plate for deGrom’s starts (also known as the best day of the week for Mets fans).

And he’s got plenty of questions for his new teammate.

“I think that Jake is a phenomenal pitcher,” McCann said in a Zoom interview with reporters on Tuesday. “I think he’s going to rank up there with some of the best that I’ve ever caught and I think that the pressure, really for me, is to get onto his page.”

McCann, 30, signed with the Mets in December on a four-year deal worth over $40 million. Since then, he’s spent time looking at film and studying his new pitching staff ahead of camp. Now that he’s arrived at Port St. Lucie for his first spring training with the Mets, McCann is prioritizing his relationship with starters and familiarizing himself with what makes them tick.

For McCann, that can be a daunting task. DeGrom is a two-time Cy Young award winner in his prime. FanGraphs projects — in a full, 162-game 2021 season — he will throw around 200 innings, strikeout over 200 batters and post his sixth sub-3.00 ERA season in the past eight years. And McCann will be a huge factor in deGrom’s quest for a third Cy Young. For what the club hopes will be a solid battery for a long time, he’ll be 60 feet away from deGrom every fifth day making sure the Mets ace can continue recording successful seasons.

“He’s a guy that has found success and sustained success, at that,” McCann said. “It’s my job to come in here and figure out how to make him happy, figure out how to best make him who he is. He’s not a guy that I’m going to come in and try and change or try and do something different with.”

McCann said the best way to get on deGrom’s page is by simply catching him and getting to know the right-hander. The new batterymates communicated a little bit in the offseason, McCann said. They’ve spoken at camp, too, as he tries to understand deGrom’s approach.

Even though McCann has only been the Mets starting catcher for about nine weeks, he knows enough about deGrom’s professional personality so as not to push, or “annoy,” the pitcher with too many inquiries.

“Me trying to get on his page means I’m going to ask him a lot of questions probably to the point where he gets annoyed by it, because in the little bit I have dealt with him, I know he’s kind of a no-funny-business type guy,” McCann joked. “So I’m sure my questions will eventually annoy him.

“I’m really looking forward to learning from him as well, because he’s obviously mastered a craft that few can master.”

In addition to staying on deGrom’s good side, McCann has been given the tough assignment of familiarizing himself with a brand-new rotation in a short amount of time. Some of those new starters include Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard, David Peterson and Carlos Carrasco. McCann said he was thrilled when he learned of the Mets’ blockbuster trade of the offseason for Francisco Lindor and Carrasco, because it meant he won’t have to face Carrasco, who is a “phenomenal human being” and “great teammate,” but now he can sit back and “enjoy watching the show.”

With that enjoyment comes a ton of preparation, and McCann takes his work away from the field very seriously. He received access to videos of his new pitching staff in the offseason and quickly began studying the unit. Soon, McCann took it to “the next level” and chatted with Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and quality control coach Brian Schneider, who also oversees catching instruction, over Zoom calls. He listened as Hefner and Schneider described their staff.

“That way, when we show up here [at camp], I’m not asking them questions,” McCann said. “I’ve already picked their brain and I already kind of have that foundation of what each guy has, what each guy likes to do, maybe some keywords that they need, or they like. Different things like that. That way, I’m already prepared and not trying to do too much at one time.”