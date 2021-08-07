Mets’ tumble continues with 5-3 loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — The following sentence is only for the bravehearted and even then, perhaps it’s best to prepare with a deep sigh and an open mind.

The Mets have lost three straight games, six of their last seven, and eight of their last 10. Their latest defeat arrived in the form of a 5-3 loss to the Phillies on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. The culprit, once again, was the Mets’ mangled approach at the plate.

The Phillies essentially implored the Mets to score runs against their pitching staff after left-handed starter Ranger Suarez departed after just 2 2/3 innings. The Phillies entered Saturday with the sixth-worst ERA (4.52) in the NL and still, Mets bats made their relief corps look dominant through 5 1/3 innings. Even Hector Neris, who has a lifetime 5.13 ERA against the Mets, has pitched three shutout innings this series.

As has been the case throughout the season, it’s not like the Mets didn’t have their chances on Saturday. Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann hit three consecutive home runs off Mauricio Llovera in the ninth inning to bring the Mets within two runs of the Phillies. But in the first eight frames, the offense left eight men on base and struck out 11 times in the second of a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

The Mets are batting .161 (9 for 56) with runners in scoring position in six games on their current road trip. Their overall average since they left Citi Field last Sunday is .216 (44 for 204).

The trio of homers in the ninth inning were, at least, a reminder of the power the Mets offense can produce against a lousy reliever. Though the road will soon get easier for the Mets they open a three-game series against what remains of the Nationals at Citi Field on Tuesday following a much-needed off-day — that opportunity to improve at the plate likely won’t arrive on Sunday.

NL Cy Young candidate and former teammate Zack Wheeler will start the series finale against his old team. Wheeler has a 9-6 record with a 2.57 ERA, 170 strikeouts and 1.034 WHIP in 22 starts for the Phillies this season. Given their current seven-game winning streak, Wheeler will be looking to keep momentum in the first-place Phillies’ possession.