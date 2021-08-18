How Padres’ once-promising starting rotation reached point of desperation

DENVER — A few Padres players were sitting in the visitors’ clubhouse at Coors Field the other day talking about the state of the team’s starting rotation.

They were wondering aloud the same thing as everyone else.

How did it come to this?

“Before the season we had an overabundance of starting pitching, not enough room for everybody, didn’t know what to do with them all,” Joe Musgrove said Wednesday morning. “Now we’re down to the point where were struggling to find them.”

The desperate move made earlier this week, well, it got hamstrung.

Just as newly signed veteran Jake Arrieta appeared to be on his way to demonstrating his value — eating up innings and keeping his team in the game — he had to walk off the mound in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies with what was termed a mild left hamstring strain.

It was a different hamstring than the one that had him on the IL last month while he with the Cubs. It was a recurring issue for the Padres.

Their starting pitchers too often are leaving games too early. And those are the ones who are healthy, of which there are currently three — Musgrove, Blake Snell and Ryan Weathers.

Starting pitching is not the team’s only problem, but it is the one that seems to have little hope of substantially improving enough, soon enough.

Ostensibly, the dire straits the Padres are in with their rotation is due to recent injuries to Yu Darvish and Chris Paddack.

Darvish is on the injured list with back tightness and Paddack is on the IL with an oblique strain. Both have progressed to the point where a return can be tentatively projected — Darvish as soon as Tuesday and Paddack possibly before the end of the month.

The Padres do possess one of the league’s top bullpens. But their relievers are admittedly weary, having pitched 42 1/3 innings in the past eight games and the most innings of any bullpen in the major leagues throughout the season.

Thursday is the first of seven days off over the next 40 days. That will help space out starters and give the bullpen a break.

But what to do until Paddack returns is a predicament. The Padres’ path to the playoffs, once seemingly assured, is now in great peril.

Musgrove and Snell are the only pitchers currently in the rotation who have been there all year. Even those two pitching at the height of their ability every time they take the ball would leave the Padres searching for answers on many days.

Fact is, the Padres signed Arrieta because they had to. The 35-year-old former Cy Young Award winner giving them anything more than innings will be considered a bonus — especially now that he is almost certainly headed for the injured list.

How this happened is a combination of bad luck, bad pitching and a bad gamble.

It turned out Dinelson Lamet was never going to be an option at the start of the season as his return from an elbow issue was slow-played. But the Padres figured he would get going at the end of April and build up to the Cy Young-caliber pitcher he was in 2020. Instead, through multiple starts and stops because of lingering issues in his forearm/elbow area, he has totaled 34 1/3 innings. The best-case scenario now is that he provides innings out of the bullpen in September.

The Padres lost Adrian Morejón to Tommy John surgery in April. They lost two other pitchers they figured would at least make fill-in starts for them this season — Michel Báez and Jacob Nix — to the same procedure in March.

Another depth piece, No. 1 prospect MacKenzie Gore, continues to work through mechanical issues without appearing in minor league games the past two months. One pitcher they hoped would come up soon, Adrian Martinez, was shelled in his Triple-A debut Tuesday after posting a 1.01 ERA over his final eight Double-A starts.

The bad pitching and bad gamble are somewhat intertwined.

The Padres intended to add a starting pitcher at the trade deadline. That they would get one was considered a virtual certainty among those in and around the major leagues. But when the Dodgers swooped in and took Max Scherzer and the prices for other starters proved extremely high in terms of the prospects being asked for, general manager A.J. Preller decided he had enough talent in the rotation (along with a solid bullpen) to get to the playoffs.

“What we weren’t going to do is make a trade that we felt like was a mismatch in terms of value just to look up and say, ‘Hey, we filled it and we brought a body in,’ ” Preller said Sunday. “… We knew injuries may happen. I don’t think we were looking like a few hours after the deadline to lose Chris Paddack. But we believe in the guys we have. We talked about Ryan Weathers, for example. We want him to take the ball. We felt like he’s a better option than making a trade that from a value standpoint didn’t make sense for us.

“But just to make a deal to kind of Band-Aid something, I don’t look back now and say, ‘We really should have done that.’ If we could have improved the team and a deal that made sense, we were going do it. … We just didn’t get that starting pitcher that made sense. I don’t look back on it right now and say, ‘Yeah, we really should have made a deal that wasn’t going to make sense because we knew this was a possibility.’ We need our guys to step up and start pitching and performing like they’re capable.”

A big part of Preller’s bet was confidence in Weathers, the rookie who had a 2.73 ERA at the time.

Beginning with the game on the night of the deadline, however, Weathers has allowed 25 runs and lasted a total of 15 2/3 innings in his past four starts.

That kind of underperformance — or at least performing below expectations — has plagued the rotation much of the year. Even early, when they ranked among the top five in the majors in ERA, their starters were near the bottom in innings pitched.

In late June, the starters began a collective swoon that has seen them go at least six innings in just 11 of their past 43 games. In July, they went 15 games without a quality start.

Filling innings was always going to be a big challenge. Every team is facing it in the season after the 60-game sprint of 2020. Look no further than the prices teams paid at the deadline to get starting pitching or the veteran starters and relievers who have been claimed off the scrap heap in the past couple weeks.

But the Padres foresaw that and believed they had built up some level of immunity.

They thought they had beaten the cliché.

“You can never have enough quality starters,” Preller said at least once in the spring.

So true.