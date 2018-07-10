How Jed Lowrie of the A's went from stunning snub to first-time All-Star

Jed Lowrie was high among the names of snubs when the All-Star rosters were announced Sunday.
He wasn't expected to win the fan selection, but after not being selected as a reserve, Lowrie wasn't even named as one of the five Final Vote contestants.
To quote the A's, he's "snubbed no more."
Oakland's second baseman was named to the American League All-Star team Tuesday for the first time in his career. He's going as an injury replacement for New York Yankees rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres, who made the team as a reserve. Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros led all players in fan voting and will start July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington.
Snubbed no more… JED LOWRIE IS AN ALL-STAR! @Jed_Lowrie has been named to the AL squad and will represent the Oakland A’s with Blake Treinen. pic.twitter.com/T0mfVzRvKt— Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) July 10, 2018
"I feel like I belong ... if you look at particularly what I've done this year," Lowrie said.
Lowrie, in his 11th major-league season, has put up numbers that make him more than worthy for the Midsummer Classic. Entering Tuesday, Lowrie is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs. His homers tie him for third among all major-league second basemen, and his RBI total is second at the position, trailing only the Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, the National League starter at second base.
A's pitcher Blake Treinen, the only Oakland player named to the team during Sunday's announcement, said he'd be willing to let Lowrie "take my place any day." Now he won't have to.
