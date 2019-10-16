A’s mailbag: Can they win AL West in 2020? Who plays 2B? How many marriage proposals?

A’s manager Bob Melvin, left, greets players before an American League wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 2 in Oakland. AP

Major League Baseball is in the thick of the postseason, but it’s never too early to start discussing the A’s offseason. I took some questions and offered up a couple long-winded answers.

Do you think the goal has to be division winner next season? One bad month or start always dooms the team. How can they put it ALL together. I know the competition is fierce. – @couchtomato62

“Next year, we battle for the division. I don’t want to play in any more Wild Card games.” – A’s pitcher Yusmeiro Petit, Oct. 3.

“What we need to do is win the division if we want to play a longer series,” – A’s manager Bob Melvin, Oct. 2.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Yeah, I think the A’s are sick of playing Wild Card games.

The goal at the beginning of every season is to win the division. And 97 wins could compete for or win a title in two National League divisions in 2019. Nearing 100 wins and packing up lockers on October 3 might be the equivalent of Usain Bolt sprinting down the track and grinning knowingly at the camera only to crash head first into a brick wall.

The A’s know the division runs through Houston right now – they’ll be watching them take on the New York Yankees here in mid-October’s ALCS. But the Astros can’t last forever. In fact, key pieces that make them so deadly will start to peel off.

No matter how the Astros’ season finishes, Gerrit Cole put together one great walk year, etching himself as the premier free agent. The state of the market might be foggy but wealthy teams will clamor. This year Colin McHugh and Will Harris, key bullpen arms, will be free agents, too (and arms the A’s should look at). But 2021 will host the biggest shakedown. George Springer, Yuli Gurriel, Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick, Brad Peacock and Jake Marisnick will be free agents. This doesn’t mean the Astros will disintegrate, they have a strong, deep core that is both young and experienced (Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve) and a front office that is willing to invest in creating more depth around it.

But that still creates vulnerable space on the AL West’s horizon for the A’s to take some control. They have the talent — the core that won 97 games in back-to-back seasons will be supplemented by potential generational pitching talents in Jesús Luzardo and A.J. Puk and catcher Sean Murphy, among others. An A’s team on the rise can meet an Astros team not necessarily in decline, but a tad more vulnerable.

The A’s won’t have to wait until 2021 to contend for a division title, of course. The A’s are sick of playing Wild Card games, and the goal at the season’s onset to win a division may be in grasping reach.

Hot take….Have the A’s considered moving on from BoMel? How does the upper brass look themselves in the mirror knowing two years in a row in a must-win game we didn’t use our best pitcher? – @SportsHackCA

No. The decision to use Liam Hendriks as an opener in 2018’s Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium and Sean Manaea this year did not come from Melvin alone, anyway. For years that decision has come from the top.

Can’t say I agree with opener strategy in ‘18, though I understand it was the best option at the time. Manaea can only be deemed the wrong call with the privilege (or in this case, misfortune) of hindsight. He was the hot hand, hadn’t pitched a bad game until it mattered most. Plus, that loss wasn’t on Manaea. The A’s were pretty injured and worn to that point; the bats had gone cold the week before, and no amount of postseason adrenaline could re-ignite them. That was the issue.

Specific targets for the pitching staff- who are they willing to give up (prospects) for top of the line pitching? If so will they target bullpen or starters? – @DjCabrera2

First of all, I’d imagine the A’s will look at both starters and bullpen arms. These days, roles are blurred enough that the priority will be about talent first.

Though, the Tampa Bay Rays demonstrated the potency of a loaded bullpen — capable of combating every match-up in the sky — with an A’s-inspired payroll. The A’s have what looks like a prolific rotation for 2020 in this Sean Manaea/Jesús Luzardo/A.J. Puk/Frankie Montas/Mike Fiers quintuple-punch loaded with veteran experience, power, filth and deception at every turn. But Luzardo has yet to pitch more than 109 innings in a single season in his young career and it’s unclear how much Puk can be pushed out of the rotation. The A’s should certainly be looking for innings eaters out of the ‘pen as piggyback-type pitchers.

There’s a chance that could come via trade. The A’s have somewhat of a glut of young middle infield talent that could be lofted into some discussions (Jorge Mateo, Franklin Barreto, Sheldon Neuse, Nick Allen, Jeremy Eierman, Robert Puason, etc.). with the load of outfield talent, Stephen Piscotty is also a tradable asset. If not non-tendered, a potential trade of Jurickson Profar could open up the 2B pipeline while simultaneously bringing in some pitching talent, though it wouldn’t be top of the line, I’d imagine. It might take some devastating trades to get that.

The free agent pitching pool has bold headliners like Cole, Madison Bumgarner, possibly Stephen Strasburg, Hyun Jin-Ryu, Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen. But, given expense, there’s little-to-no precedent that indicates any of these names are within the A’s reach.

I’ll go into more detail on some potential free agent options in an article to come; I’d expect a focus on left-handers with exceptions. Since the Cole-types aren’t viable, I’d expect the A’s to be mining the free agency and trade markets for inconsistent talents with promising threads — think Homer Bailey and his splitter.

That said, Bailey, Tanner Roark and Brett Anderson are certainly options to return on shorter deals. Other names that pop out: Drew Pomeranz, Will Smith, Jeremy Jeffress, Wade Miley, Jason Vargas, Will Harris, Collin McHugh, Gio Gonzalez.

I’ve read that the bullpen is an area of need for 2020. What roles need to be upgraded? What changes will that mean for the current line-up? – @temblor_sj

The A’s should pick up Yusmeiro Petit’s $5.5 million option. With a 2.71 ERA in a league-leading 80 appearances, Petit was one of the team’s most valuable overall players and bullpen pillar. Jake Diekman was inconsistent in his half-season with the A’s, so it is possible his $5.75 million mutual option is not picked up. Liam Hendriks should return to his closer role he picked up and dominated with the hope that Lou Trivino returns to his 2018 form.

With all that in mind, it seems the A’s may look outside for more left-handedness to balance out what was a mostly right-handed heavy bullpen before Luzardo and Puk were called up in September.

A bolstered and dynamic bullpen could give the A’s security and an edge they leave on the table by not signing that free-agency-headlining starter.

Will Blake Treinen be tendered a contract? – @jesseleefuller

It’s certainly a possibility that he won’t. MLBTradeRumors.com predicted he’d warrant a $7.8 million contract (up from $6.4 million in 2019). Given his injuries throughout the season, he might be a hard sell on a trade. He had a very high-high and a pretty low-low in his two seasons with the A’s. Treinen’s 2019 season tells us it is entirely possible he is non-tendered. His 2018 tells us that may not be the simple answer.

What will the A’s do with 2B next season? – @JJ93CA2

I got a couple questions about this. Profar, given his struggles defensively and, at times, offensively, is most likely not the second base option in 2020. Franklin Barreto and Jorge Mateo are out of options, which makes them hitches in the A’s roster versatility and therefore expendable in a possible trade (as mentioned above, the organization is stacked in the middle infield). The A’s could look outside for another option at second this year, or they could get another look at Barreto or a first on at Mateo under big league lights. Barreto pressed a bit in his first taste of big league action, but he hit the ball hard when he made contact — in other words, there was some power clearly locked up by the magnitude of his moment.

What are the odds Chapman, Olson, and Semien are all on the team next year? – @Scotty516

I’d say the odds are pretty high, Scotty. The Matts are still in their pre-arbitration years and Marcus Semien could be locked up in his walk-year for around $13.5 million if the A’s don’t venture into extension land. But I understand the nerves that might surround this fan base come winter ...

How many people got proposed to at the Coliseum this season? I was there for one of them – @nandomolinar97

Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately, there is no stat for this. I’ll say one is one too many.