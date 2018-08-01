Giants starter Johnny Cueto to undergo Tommy John surgery

Johnny Cueto’s season is over.
The Giants announced Wednesday that the right-handed starter will undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday in Los Angeles.
The #SFGiants announced today that right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto will undergo Tommy John surgery tomorrow. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure at the Kerlin Jobe clinic in Los Angeles.— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) August 2, 2018
Cueto went 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in nine starts this season.
Cueto went 3-2 in nine starts this season with a 3.23 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 innings. He was placed on the disabled list Monday for the third time this season.
He spent 10 days on the DL in April due to a sprained ankle and was placed on the 60-day DL in May with elbow issues.
Comments