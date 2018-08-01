Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Thursday in Los Angeles, the team announced Wednesday.
Giants starter Johnny Cueto to undergo Tommy John surgery

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 01, 2018 05:53 PM

Johnny Cueto’s season is over.

The Giants announced Wednesday that the right-handed starter will undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday in Los Angeles.

Cueto went 3-2 in nine starts this season with a 3.23 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 innings. He was placed on the disabled list Monday for the third time this season.

He spent 10 days on the DL in April due to a sprained ankle and was placed on the 60-day DL in May with elbow issues.

