Hundley-vs.-Puig confrontation leads to cleared benches during Giants-Dodgers game

It’s no secret that the Giants and Dodgers are bitter rivals.

On Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, things turned physical.

The benches cleared in the bottom of the seventh inning after Los Angeles’ Yasiel Puig and Giants catcher Nick Hundley had a confrontation at the plate.

Benches clear in Giants-Dodgers game with Nick Hundley and Yasiel Puig at the center of it. pic.twitter.com/r3ZHHdzL3A — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2018

With the Dodgers trailing 1-0, Puig was frustrated with himself after fouling off a pitch. After Puig stepped out of the box, Hundley appeared to say something to him. Puig walked over and shoved the catcher. As soon as contact was made, both teams ran onto the field.

In the scrum, Puig is seen taking a swipe at Hundley’s mask.

Yasiel Puig slapped Nick Hundley. pic.twitter.com/Uru8nQcZty — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 15, 2018

Home plate umpire Eric Cooper ejected both Puig and Hundley, then play resumed. The Giants won the game 2-1.

Hundley was the hero of Monday’s 5-2 victory. With the Giants down 2-1 in the ninth inning, he singled to drive in the tying and go-ahead runs. San Francisco would score twice more for the final margin.