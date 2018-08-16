Why the recent scuffle with the Dodgers cost the Giants one of their best pitchers

Two days later, it appears the Giants got the worst of the benches-clearing confrontation.
The Giants on Thursday placed rookie pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The right-hander was reportedly hurt during Tuesday’s scuffle with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Uh oh. Dereck Rodriguez has been placed on the 10-day DL (retro to Monday) with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. RHP Casey Kelly will start tomorrow’s game at Cincinnati. A corresponding roster move will be announced tomorrow.— Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) August 17, 2018
Rodriguez was scheduled to start Friday’s road game against the Cincinnati Reds, but he’ll be replaced by Casey Kelly, who will make his first major league start in more than two years.
With the Dodgers trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, Puig displayed some frustration after fouling off a pitch. After Puig stepped out of the box, Giants catcher Nick Hundley said something to him. Puig then walked over and shoved the catcher, prompting both benches to clear.
Benches clear in Giants-Dodgers game with Nick Hundley and Yasiel Puig at the center of it. pic.twitter.com/r3ZHHdzL3A— MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2018
Home plate umpire Eric Cooper ejected both Puig and Hundley, then play resumed. The Giants won the game 2-1.
Puig was suspended for two games Thursday and Hundley was fined, but the loss of Rodriguez is a big one for the Giants.
In 14 games (12 starts), the rookie is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and has a streak of eight consecutive quality starts. His only loss came in his second start, a game at the Washington Nationals.
Dereck Rodríguez has a 1.28 ERA since June 24. That's the best in baseball by a wide margin.— Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) August 12, 2018
56 1/3 innings and 8 ER. Hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since June 19.
According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the DL move is retroactive to Monday, so Rodriguez could return as soon as Aug. 23, when the Giants end a four-game set against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
