Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, right, shoves Giants catcher Nick Hundley in front of home plate umpire Eric Cooper on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Puig was suspended and Hundley was fined — but the Giants placed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on the disabled list Thursday due to an injury suffered when both teams cleared the bench.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, right, shoves Giants catcher Nick Hundley in front of home plate umpire Eric Cooper on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Puig was suspended and Hundley was fined — but the Giants placed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on the disabled list Thursday due to an injury suffered when both teams cleared the bench. Mark J. Terrill The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, right, shoves Giants catcher Nick Hundley in front of home plate umpire Eric Cooper on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Puig was suspended and Hundley was fined — but the Giants placed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on the disabled list Thursday due to an injury suffered when both teams cleared the bench. Mark J. Terrill The Associated Press

San Francisco Giants

Why the recent scuffle with the Dodgers cost the Giants one of their best pitchers

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 16, 2018 08:47 PM

Two days later, it appears the Giants got the worst of the benches-clearing confrontation.

The Giants on Thursday placed rookie pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The right-hander was reportedly hurt during Tuesday’s scuffle with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rodriguez was scheduled to start Friday’s road game against the Cincinnati Reds, but he’ll be replaced by Casey Kelly, who will make his first major league start in more than two years.

With the Dodgers trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, Puig displayed some frustration after fouling off a pitch. After Puig stepped out of the box, Giants catcher Nick Hundley said something to him. Puig then walked over and shoved the catcher, prompting both benches to clear.

Home plate umpire Eric Cooper ejected both Puig and Hundley, then play resumed. The Giants won the game 2-1.

Puig was suspended for two games Thursday and Hundley was fined, but the loss of Rodriguez is a big one for the Giants.

In 14 games (12 starts), the rookie is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and has a streak of eight consecutive quality starts. His only loss came in his second start, a game at the Washington Nationals.

According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the DL move is retroactive to Monday, so Rodriguez could return as soon as Aug. 23, when the Giants end a four-game set against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

  Comments  