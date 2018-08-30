Giants trade outfielder Andrew McCutchen to Yankees for prospects, reports say

Andrew McCutchen’s stint in San Francisco didn’t last a full season.
The Giants on Thursday traded the five-time All-Star outfielder to the New York Yankees, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, citing a source.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Breaking: The Yankees have agreed to a trade for Giants OF Andrew McCutchen, a source told <a href="https://twitter.com/Buster_ESPN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buster_ESPN</a>. <a href="https://t.co/TZZGIjFJwB">pic.twitter.com/TZZGIjFJwB</a></p>— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) <a href="https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1035366617738342400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2018</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The Yankees will send two prospects to the Giants, including minor league shortstop Abital Avelino, according to New York Post columnist Joel Sherman.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I hear if the trade is completed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yankees?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yankees</a> will be sending two prospects to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sfgiants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sfgiants</a> for McCutchen and that Abital Avelino is one of them.</p>— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Joelsherman1/status/1035361414771298304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2018</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
In order for a player to be eligible for a team’s postseason run, trades must be final by Friday.
McCutchen, 31, hit .255 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 130 games with San Francisco. He was the second former All-Star the Giants acquired during the offseason. They sent right-handed pitcher Kyle Crick and minor league outfielder Bryan Reynolds to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange Jan. 15.
That trade came less than a month after the Giants acquired third baseman Evan Longoria and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Denard Span, former River Cats infielder Christian Arroyo and minor league pitchers Stephen Woods and Matt Krook.
McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP and a Gold Glove center fielder, hit .279 with 28 home runs, 88 RBIs, 94 runs and 11 stolen bases last year. Before coming to the Giants, he played all nine of his major league seasons with the Pirates.
