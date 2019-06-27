Giants players nail iconic ‘Friends’ intro in video promoting TV show’s 25th anniversary

Watch Giants players re-enact ‘Friends’ intro for 25th anniversary The San Francisco Giants are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit TV show “Friends” with a video of the team’s take on the classic theme song and intro. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The San Francisco Giants are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit TV show “Friends” with a video of the team’s take on the classic theme song and intro.



The players and their partners even used even the show’s official couch and lamp in the video.

The video features Brandon Crawford and his wife, Joe Panik and his wife Brittany, and Will Smith and his girlfriend Taylor Dunagan. You can see the video above.

The SF Giants continue their “Friends Day” celebration on August 5, 2019, at Oracle Park with a “Central Perk”-inspired coffee cup giveaway, and a VIP event with a Central Perk pop-up. Game attendees will receive the coffee mug, which features an image of the Giants re-creation of the show’s opening credits.

The VIP event will offer “Friends” fans the chance to take photos on the Friends couch, and visit the Central Perk pop-up that has been produced for the milestone anniversary.

More anniversary events may be announced online at the Giants website.

“Friends” is a show that remains popular today after airing its first episode on September 22, 1994. It’s about three young men and three young women who live in the same apartment complex and face life and love in New York.