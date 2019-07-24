River Cats pitcher Pat Venditte takes leave of absence after wife has brain bleed

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Pat Venditte has taken a leave of absence to be with his wife. AP

Giants minor league pitcher Pat Venditte has taken a leave of absence to be with his wife after she experienced a chilling medical episode on July 4.

He brought friends and fans up to date Tuesday on Twitter.

Update on my wife Erin: pic.twitter.com/v9334hlKEP — Pat Venditte (@PatVenditte) July 23, 2019

Venditte, 34, probably best known for being a switch pitcher, made his major league debut with the A’s in 2015. He appeared in 26 games, with a record of 2-2. He also has pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Omaha, Neb., native has spent most of this season with the River Cats, the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento. In 22 games, including one start, he’s 4-2 with a 3.19 ERA and has 53 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings. He has also made two relief appearances for San Francisco.

After the Giants’ pulsating 5-4 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday night, winning pitcher Sam Coonrod, a teammate of Venditte in Sacramento, was thinking about his friend.

“I just had a friend whose wife is having some brain issues,” Coonrod told KNBR after gaining his first major league victory. “So you just can’t take anything for granted. Baseball’s just a game. You have to realize that. I’d just like to thank God for my health.”