Giants bring top Sacramento prospect back to California amid flurry of deadline deals

Mauricio Dubon, right, who played at Capital Christian High, is coming back to California thanks to a last-minute deal by the San Francisco Giants. AP

The San Francisco Giants jumped into the trade market in the closing hours and reportedly brought highly-regarded prospect Mauricio Dubon back to California from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dubon, the Brewers’ No. 3 ranked prospect according to MLB.com, made his major league debut with Milwaukee this season and is the first player born in Honduras to play a major league game. The right-handed hitting middle infielder, 25, moved to the United States in high school and attended Capital Christian High in Sacramento.

Pomeranz’s value on the trade market improved after a successful transition from the Giants’ rotation to the bullpen. Black, 29, appeared in 26 games for the Giants last season and two games this year, posting a 6.02 ERA across 25 1/3 innings since his major league debut. Pomeranz has a 5.68 ERA this season but a 2.33 ERA since moving back to the bullpen in July.

Dubon went 0-for-2 with the Brewers this season during a brief major league stint and was hitting .297 with a .809 OPS at Triple-A San Antonio this year.

After an extended period of inactivity, the Giants made a flurry of last-second deals right before Wednesday’s 1 p.m. trade deadline.

The two final moves? Shipping reliever Sam Dyson to the Minnesota Twins and acquiring infielder Scooter Gennett from the Cincinnati Reds.

As Mark Melancon explained his decision to waive his no-trade clause and accept a deal to the Atlanta Braves, news of Dyson’s move began to spread throughout the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park.

Dyson was on the field playing catch with teammates minutes before the Giants completed a deal to send him to Minnesota. An official announcement of the trade is not yet official, but The Athletic reported power-hitting outfielder Jaylin Davis will be part of the return.

At the same time news of Dyson’s departure began to spread, Giants players learned that the club had acquired Gennett from the Cincinnati Reds. MLB.com reported the Giants will send the Reds a player to be named later as part of the deal. Gennett, a second baseman, is hitting just .212 this year as he rehabs from injury. He was an All-Star last year.

The Giants also moved Mark Melancon, one of the most dominant relievers in baseball since the All-Star break.

He’s reportedly headed to the Braves as the San Francisco Giants completed a deal to send their former closer to Atlanta minutes ahead of the trade deadline.

ESPN was first to report that Melancon, who possessed a full no-trade clause, is on the move. According to The Athletic, the Giants are receiving pitching prospect Tristan Beck and right-handed reliever Dan Winkler in return, but it’s possible they’ll also get some salary relief as they owe Melancon roughly $18 million through the end of the 2020 season.

MLB.com ranks Beck as the 17th-best prospect in the Braves’ farm system, but the Stanford product has struggled in High-A this year, posting a 5.65 ERA in eight starts.

In his last eight games, Melancon has logged 9 2/3 innings and surrendered just four hits while allowing one run and striking out 10. In 116 games over parts of three seasons with the Giants, Melancon posted a 3.67 ERA and recorded 15 saves.

The veteran right-hander signed a four-year, $62 million deal to join the Giants as the team’s closer ahead of the 2017 season but dealt with injury troubles throughout the first two years of his tenure. Melancon missed three separate chunks of his first year with the club and also spent a significant portion of the 2018 season on the injured list.