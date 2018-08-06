Watch firefighters show all their skills (soccer, too) at FC Republic appreciation night

Sacramento Republic FC hosted firefighter appreciation events during Saturday's match against Fresno FC. The event included a soccer match between the Sacramento and Fresno fire departments. The boot was passed to raise funds for fire victims.
Watch firefighters display their skills (soccer, too) at Republic FC appreciation night

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

August 06, 2018 09:32 AM

Sacramento Republic FC hosted firefighter appreciation events during its match on Saturday against Fresno FC.

Fans arriving at Papa Murphy’s Park on August 4, 2018, were greeted by two fire trucks with ladders raised presenting the American Flag. They also watched the the Sacramento Fire Department face off against the Fresno Fire Department in a soccer game of their own before the Republic FC match.

To help support victims of the California wildfires, including the Carr and Mendocino Complex fires, volunteer firefighters passed the boot.



At halftime, there was a firefighter challenge on the pitch that included a race involving dragging hoses and 175-pound dummies.

Republic FC beat Fresno 1-0 in the match.

