Watch firefighters display their skills (soccer, too) at Republic FC appreciation night

Sacramento Republic FC hosted firefighter appreciation events during its match on Saturday against Fresno FC.
Fans arriving at Papa Murphy’s Park on August 4, 2018, were greeted by two fire trucks with ladders raised presenting the American Flag. They also watched the the Sacramento Fire Department face off against the Fresno Fire Department in a soccer game of their own before the Republic FC match.
At halftime, there was a firefighter challenge on the pitch that included a race involving dragging hoses and 175-pound dummies.
Republic FC beat Fresno 1-0 in the match.
