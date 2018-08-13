This is the soccer goal by Jesuit grad that made Republic FC history

Sacramento Republic FC forward Cameron Iwasa now holds the record for most goals in team history.
The Jesuit High School graduate scored his 27th all-time goal Saturday night in all competitions for the club , one more than previous record holder Rodrigo Lopez.
The header, off an Elliot Hord cross into the box in the 61st minute, was Iwasa’s 11th goal of the season. The Republic beat Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 2-1 to extend the club’s unbeaten streak to six games.
The Republic’s next game is on the road Wednesday, August 15 at St. Louis FC/
