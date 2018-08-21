An artist is lending her skills to Republic FC. How you can get one of her creations

Are you a diehard Republic FC fan? An artsy new scarf could be yours.
The team recently released the design for next year’s model. It mirrors a piece by Chinese artist Lin Fei Fei which won the Paint the Park: A Celebration of Sacramento Art contest hosted by the team earlier this year. It will be available next season.
“It’s been such an honor to partner with Republic FC to bring together the Sacramento sports and art communities,” Lin said in a release from the club. “The entire city of Sacramento has welcomed me with open arms. I’m excited for future collaborations and can’t wait for the 2019 season.”
Lin, a professional artist from Shenyang, China, moved to Sacramento after receiving a master’s degree from Luxun Academy of Fine Arts, according to Republic FC. She recently participated in the city’s Wide Open Walls festival.
This isn’t the first collaboration between Republic FC and a local artist. The United Soccer League side, which kicks off its sixth season in 2019, teamed with David Garibaldi, who designed the first “artist scarf.” Raphael Delgado did it in 2017 and Maren Conrad designed the one for this season.
The 2019 scarf will be available for season-ticket holders at next year’s party. Any current members looking to renew for next season must do so by Sept. 8.
Republic FC (12-7-7, 43 points), currently fourth place in the Western Conference, will look to stop a two-game skid when they travel to face Reno 1868 FC on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.
