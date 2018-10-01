Here are the field-level action highlights in Sac Republic FC’s victory over Portland
Sacramento Republic FC returned home Saturday night and beat the Portland Timbers 2 1-0 on Cameron Iwasa's goal. Next up: The second-to-last home game against Swope Park Rangers Oct. 3, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento Republic FC hosted firefighter appreciation events during Saturday's match against Fresno FC. The event included a soccer match between the Sacramento and Fresno fire departments. The boot was passed to raise funds for fire victims.
July 13 marks five years since Sac Soccer Day, when Sacramento Republic FC—its crest, colors and name—was officially unveiled in a ceremony at Raley Field. A lot has transpired in the five years since that afternoon.
A watch party organized by Fresno FC at Fat Boys Taqueria and Sports Bar in Fresno full of 250 Mexico fans watched Sweden defeat Mexico 3-0 in World Cup action, followed by South Korea defeating Germany 2-0. Mexico advanced to the knockout stage.
Republic FC is in the fifth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the second year in a row. After upsetting Seattle Sounders FC in Sacramento, Republic FC faces another MLS opponent in Los Angeles FC on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium.
Crowd trouble marred Mexico’s 3-0 win over Iceland at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on March 23, 2018, with footage showing an altercation that nearly led to a fan being thrown from an upper tier.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.