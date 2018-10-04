This action-packed Sac Republic FC highlight reel gets you close to the scoring action

Sacramento Republic FC defeated Swope Park Rangers of Kansas City 3-1 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Wednesday night.
By
Relive the World Cup drama with these Mexico fans

Soccer

Relive the World Cup drama with these Mexico fans

A watch party organized by Fresno FC at Fat Boys Taqueria and Sports Bar in Fresno full of 250 Mexico fans watched Sweden defeat Mexico 3-0 in World Cup action, followed by South Korea defeating Germany 2-0. Mexico advanced to the knockout stage.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service