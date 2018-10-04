Action highlights, details: Sac Republic FC moves closer to home-field advantage in playoffs

Sacramento Republic FC defeated Swope Park Rangers of Kansas City 3-1 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Wednesday night and moved a step closer to securing a top-four finish that would earn the club home-field advantage in the 2018 USL Playoffs.
Republic FC midfielder Villyan Bijev opened the scoring in the 17th minute off a Cameron Iwasa assist in the box. Bijev slid the ball between two defenders and past Swope Park goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas.
The Rangers responded in the 31st minute after Kharlton Belmar had a shot saved by Josh Cohen, but the rebound fell to Tyler Blackwood. The former Republic FC player tapped the ball into the open net .
Sacramento went ahead in the 57th minute when Iwasa rose to head a cross from Luis Espino into the back of the net. Jure Matjasic came on as a substitute in the second half and sealed the win for Republic FC with a third goal.
The win moves Republic FC up to 59 points and solidified their third-place standing in the West. Next up is a trip to Southern California on Saturday, October 6, to face off against LA Galaxy II.
