Underprivileged athletes flocked to Sacramento for Street Soccer USA National Cup

Hundreds of underprivileged athletes flocked to Sacramento this weekend to compete in the Street Soccer USA National Cup at the Old Sacramento Riverfront.
By
Relive the World Cup drama with these Mexico fans

Soccer

Relive the World Cup drama with these Mexico fans

A watch party organized by Fresno FC at Fat Boys Taqueria and Sports Bar in Fresno full of 250 Mexico fans watched Sweden defeat Mexico 3-0 in World Cup action, followed by South Korea defeating Germany 2-0. Mexico advanced to the knockout stage.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service