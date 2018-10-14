Watch a 15-year-old score a goal for Sacramento Republic FC

Matthew Harding, 15, of Sacramento makes a goal during a practice with Sacramento Republic FC. Matthew's wish became a reality as he signed to play one game with the soccer team. Harding plays for Capital Valley United competitive soccer club.
Sacramento Republic FC returned home Saturday night and beat the Portland Timbers 2 1-0 on Cameron Iwasa's goal. Next up: The second-to-last home game against Swope Park Rangers Oct. 3, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento Republic FC hosted firefighter appreciation events during Saturday's match against Fresno FC. The event included a soccer match between the Sacramento and Fresno fire departments. The boot was passed to raise funds for fire victims.
July 13 marks five years since Sac Soccer Day, when Sacramento Republic FC—its crest, colors and name—was officially unveiled in a ceremony at Raley Field. A lot has transpired in the five years since that afternoon.
A watch party organized by Fresno FC at Fat Boys Taqueria and Sports Bar in Fresno full of 250 Mexico fans watched Sweden defeat Mexico 3-0 in World Cup action, followed by South Korea defeating Germany 2-0. Mexico advanced to the knockout stage.
