Two Sacramento-area players selected in first round of 2019 MLS Superdraft

Roy Boateng (22) celebrates with UC Davis teammate Matt Wisenfarth (11) during a match against Cal Poly on Oct. 14, 2015, in Davis. Boateng, a defender, was selected by the New York Red Bulls in the first round, No. 16 overall, of the MLS Superdraft on Jan. 11, 2019. Andrew Seng aseng@sacbee.com