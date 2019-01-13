Two Sacramento-area players selected in first round of 2019 MLS Superdraft

UC Davis’ Roy Boateng and former Jesuit High School star Tucker Bone were chosen in the first round of the MLS Superdraft on Friday.
Boateng, a defender, was selected 16th overall by the New York Red Bulls. He was the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. Born in Ghana, Boateng will turn 23 on Jan. 21. He started 60 of 82 games in four years at UC Davis.
Bone was picked 20th overall by Seattle Sounders FC. A midfielder with the Air Force, he had 13 goals and six assists in being named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season and is a two-time United Soccer Coaches first-team All-American. Bone, who will turn 23 on Jan. 23, totaled 25 goals and 22 assists in 81 career games with Air Force.
As a senior at Jesuit in 2012, Bone had 17 goals and 10 assists.
Also, University of the Pacific midfielder Camden Riley was drafted in the second round, No. 45 overall, by Sporting Kansas City. Riley, 22, was a two-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection and a USC second-team All-American last season. He totaled 19 goals and 10 assists in 66 career games at UOP.
