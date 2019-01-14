Think you can play? Sacramento Republic FC holds open tryouts for local players

Sacramento Republic FC is giving local players a chance to earn a professional contract as the club holds open tryouts January 19-20, 2019, at Cosumnes River College.
At least one player from the tryouts will be selected to join the team for pre-season training with a chance to sign with the team.
Last year, the club invited three players to participate in pre-season training.
There’s a price. Tryouts cost $215. Cosumnes River College Stadium is located at 8310 Bruceville Road in Elk Grove.
Trialists are evaluated by Republic FC staff. Republic FC coaching and technical staff, including Head Coach Simon Elliott and General Manager Todd Dunivant, will be observing trialists and inviting select players to additional tryouts and training. Players selected will be invited to train with the team ahead of the 2019 USL season with the chance to earn a professional contract, according to the team.
“It’s a real pathway, and it’s a real opportunity for players to make our first team,” Dunivant said in a video provided by Republic FC. “There is a lot of talent in the region and we’ve tapped into it before, and its’ something that’s always a great resource for our club. And it’s something we value highly.”
The tryouts are open to players ages 18 and over: Also:
- Players will be assessed through their performance in 7 vs. 7 and 11 vs. 11 games.
- Participants are responsible for all airfare, incurred travel costs, food (outside of tryout times) and transportation.
- Republic FC will not help with Visas or letters of invitation except on a case-by-case basis.
- Players must come prepared for the tryouts with their own cleats, socks, gloves, shin guards or any other equipment related to their position. Black shorts and white shirts are required.
- Tryouts will take place rain or shine.
More information can be found at the Republic FC website.
