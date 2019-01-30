Soccer

Republic FC’s 5-game preseason soccer schedule starts in Sacramento

By Bill Poindexter

January 30, 2019 09:09 PM

Republic FC will play Sacramento Gold FC at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at American River College in its first of five preseason matches.

The squad also has scheduled friendlies against the Ventura County Fusion on Feb. 13 in Santa Barbara, LA Galaxy II on Feb. 16 in Carson (Republic FC will stay in Southern California for a week as part of training camp) and Reno 1868 FC on Feb. 23 in Turlock before closing its preseason schedule against UC Davis on March 2 at Papa Murphy’s Park. Sacramento Gold FC plays in the National Premier Soccer League.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the team back together and kicking off a new season,” Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a news release issued by the team. “Our trip to Southern California will be very beneficial for team bonding and our overall preseason schedule has been tailored to prepare the guys for our season opener against Real Monarchs.”

Republic FC begins its 34-game United Soccer League regular season against Real Monarchs SLC on March 9 at Papa Murphy’s Park.

On Jan. 22, it was announced that billionaire Ron Burkle, who owns the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League, agreed to purchase controlling interest in Republic FC, which city leaders hope will lead to Sacramento landing an expansion team in Major League Soccer.

MLS spokesman Dan Courtemanche was quoted in a story in The Bee as saying the league was “very pleased that (Burkle) has finalized his agreement to become the lead investor of Sacramento Republic FC. Sacramento remains a strong expansion candidate and we look forward to meeting with Ron soon to discuss his plans.”

