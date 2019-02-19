There’s a lot of new things with Republic FC. Here’s how you can see for yourself

Republic FC is preparing to kick off its sixth USL season next month. Fans will have their first chance to get in Wednesday morning.
Single-match tickets for the club’s first five home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
The Sacramento soccer club will kick off its 34-game USL Championship campaign at home March 9 against Real Monarchs SLC, a side Republic FC went 0-1-1 against last season. The game at Papa Murphy’s Park will mark the debut of a new field and be the first time fans can enjoy pregame tailgating at the stadium.
Season-ticket holders and club mailing list insiders have pre-sale opportunities now. Details on how to sign up can be found at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.
For those who aren’t part of the above groups, tickets start at $16 for general admission and go up to $95.
Republic FC will look to build on a 2018 season in which the team finished second in the Western Conference. Cameron Iwasa, a Jesuit High School product who is the club’s all-time leading scorer, is returning for his fourth season with Sacramento, which seeks a second USL Cup title.
Tickets for the team’s remaining home games will be released at a later date.
This will be the club’s first season since it was announced Ron Burkle would become the team’s lead investor. The 66-year-old supermarket tycoon’s addition could be the final piece to the franchise’s push to becoming a Major League Soccer club.
