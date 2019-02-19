Soccer

There’s a lot of new things with Republic FC. Here’s how you can see for yourself

By Noel Harris

February 19, 2019 07:07 PM

Republic FC is preparing to kick off its sixth USL season next month. Fans will have their first chance to get in Wednesday morning.

Single-match tickets for the club’s first five home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The Sacramento soccer club will kick off its 34-game USL Championship campaign at home March 9 against Real Monarchs SLC, a side Republic FC went 0-1-1 against last season. The game at Papa Murphy’s Park will mark the debut of a new field and be the first time fans can enjoy pregame tailgating at the stadium.

Season-ticket holders and club mailing list insiders have pre-sale opportunities now. Details on how to sign up can be found at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.

For those who aren’t part of the above groups, tickets start at $16 for general admission and go up to $95.

Republic FC will look to build on a 2018 season in which the team finished second in the Western Conference. Cameron Iwasa, a Jesuit High School product who is the club’s all-time leading scorer, is returning for his fourth season with Sacramento, which seeks a second USL Cup title.

Tickets for the team’s remaining home games will be released at a later date.

This will be the club’s first season since it was announced Ron Burkle would become the team’s lead investor. The 66-year-old supermarket tycoon’s addition could be the final piece to the franchise’s push to becoming a Major League Soccer club.

