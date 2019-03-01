Sac Republic FC unveils new home jersey for 2019 USL season

Sacramento Republic FC unveiled their new home jersey Friday for the 2019 USL season.
Under the slogan “The sash is Back,” the Nike kit pays tribute to the jersey worn by players during the club’s inaugural season in 2014, when it won the championship.
Republic FC will debut the jersey with its sash design at the season opener March 9, 2019, against Real Monarchs SLC.
The jersey is for sale at the team’s store in midtown and online.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments