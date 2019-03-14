Where’s Sacramento? BetOnline gives odds-on favorite to land next MLS franchise

The oddsmakers at the popular Vegas sportsbook BetOnline.ag have projected which city is favored to land the next Major League Soccer expansion team, which would be the 28th franchise in the MLS.
Sacramento is listed at the top.
“Sacramento is a hotbed for youth and amateur soccer leagues, and billionaire Ron Burkle agreed to buy controlling interest in Sacramento Republic FC,” BetOnline.ag said in a press release stating the advantages for the River City.
At 3-to-2 odds, a $100 bet would earn a gambler $150 if Sacramento became the next franchise.
The odds are subject to change, BetOnline.ag noted.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber this week said the New York-based league has room for one more team this year. Then, the league will then take a breather, with no immediate plans to expand more. The league will discuss expansion at an April board of governors meeting in Los Angeles.
Here’s the rest of the oddsmakers’ list, noting that a positive number represents how much a bettor would profit on a $100 bet:
- St. Louis (5-2, +250)
- Phoenix (9-2, +450)
- Detroit (9-1, +900)
- Indianapolis (12-1, +1200)
- Charlotte (12-1, +1200)
- Tampa (14-1, +1400)
- Las Vegas (16-1, +1600)
- San Diego (20-1, +2000)
