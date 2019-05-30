World Cup: U.S. women take aim at a repeat title as discrimination issue simmers

Christie Rampone participates in Q&A for Republic FC fans U.S. National Team Defender Christie Rampone talks about her evolution from college walk on to second most capped woman in USA and international women's soccer history during Q&A for Republic FC fans on May 14, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. National Team Defender Christie Rampone talks about her evolution from college walk on to second most capped woman in USA and international women's soccer history during Q&A for Republic FC fans on May 14, 2016.

Tierna Davidson left Stanford late last year with the intentions of playing in the Women’s World Cup this summer.

After missing her junior season because of a broken left ankle in September, the Menlo Park woman knew her decision was risky.

But Davidson, 20, is ready for what lies ahead as the youngest member of the top-ranked Americans.

Davidson, a Sacred Hearts Prep High School graduate, also understands the enormity of the situation for all of her teammates whose megaphone will grow with the scrutiny as the Americans try to defend their World Cup title in France starting June 11.

Elite women athletes like those on the U.S. team not only are expected to perform at the highest level but also often must represent something greater than themselves to help advance social causes.

“It is a different look for a woman in sports versus men in sports,” Davidson said. “Often women in sports are seen pushing more agendas. But we tend to empathize with a large group of marginalized people because we understand how it feels to be in a situation where we’re not treated equally.”

The Americans prepare for the World Cup against the backdrop of a gender discrimination lawsuit filed in March against the U.S. Soccer Federation. All the players on the U.S. women’s national team filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, alleging discrimination in pay, leveling complaints about conditions on the field and accusing the federation of discriminatory treatment of the players overall.

U.S. Soccer officials said any conduct alleged in the suit “was for legitimate business reasons and not for any discriminatory or other unlawful purpose.” They added that pay practices are not based on gender but occur because of “differences in the aggregate revenue generated by the different teams.”

While the suit has received national attention, the female soccer players also are asked about all kinds of social issues in the #MeToo era. Sometimes, it seems every one of them is like a Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who gained national attention for protesting social justice issues when kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.