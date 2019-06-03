Soccer
Meet the soccer players who will be representing the U.S. in the women’s FIFA World Cup
Team USA will be playing in the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup for a chance to capture a fourth trophy. These are the players in the USWNT who will represent the United States.
GOALKEEPERS
▪ Adrianna Franch
Age: 28
Hometown: Salina, Kan.
College: Oklahoma State
Club: Portland Thorns
▪ Ashlyn Harris
Age: 33
Hometown: Satellite Beach, FL
College: North Carolina
Club: Orlando Pride
▪ Alyssa Naeher
Age: 31
Hometown: Stratford, Conn.
College: Penn State
Club: Chicago Red Stars
DEFENDERS
▪ Abby Dahlkemper
Age: 25
Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.
College: UCLA
Club: North Carolina Courage
▪ Tierna Davidson
Age: 20
Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.
College: Stanford
Club: Chicago Red Stars
▪ Crystal Dunn
Age: 26
Hometown: Rockville Centre, NY
College: North Carolina
Club: North Carolina Courage
▪ Ali Krieger
Age: 34
Hometown: Dumfries, VA
College: Penn State
Club: Orlando Pride
▪ Kelley O’Hara
Age: 30
Hometown: Fayetteville, GA
College: Stanford
Club: Utah Royals
▪ Becky Sauerbrunn
Age: 33
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
College: Virginia
Club: Utah Royals
▪ Emily Sonnett
Age: 25
Hometown: Marietta, GA
College: Virginia
Club: Portland Thorns
MIDFIELDERS
▪ Morgan Brian
Age: 26
Hometown: St. Simons, GA
College: Virginia
Club: Chicago Red Stars
▪ Julie Ertz
Age: 27
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.
College: Santa Clara
Club: Chicago Red Stars
▪ Lindsey Horan
Age: 24
Hometown: Golden, Colo.
College: none
Club: Portland Thorns
▪ Rose Lavelle
Age: 23
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
College: Wisconsin
Club: Washington Spirit
▪ Allie Long
Age: 31
Hometown: Northport, NY
College: North Carolina
Club: Reign FC
▪ Samantha Mewis
Age: 26
Hometown: Hanson, Mass.
College: UCLA
Club: North Carolina Courage
FORWARDS
▪ Tobin Heath
Age: 30
Hometown: Basking Ridge, NJ
College: North Carolina
Club: Portland Thorns
▪ Carli Lloyd
Age: 36
Hometown: Delran, NJ
College: Rutgers
Club: Sky Blue FC
▪ Jessica McDonald
Age: 31
Hometown: Glendale, AZ
College: North Carolina
Club: North Carolina Courage
▪ Alex Morgan
Age: 29
Hometown: Diamond Bar, CA
College: California
Club: Orlando Pride
▪ Christen Press
Age: 30
Hometown: Palos Verdes Estates, CA
College: Stanford
Club: Utah Royals
▪ Mallory Pugh
Age: 21
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO
College: None
Club: Washington Spirit
▪ Megan Rapinoe
Age: 33
Hometown: Redding, CA
College: Portland
Club: Reign FC
