Meet the soccer players who will be representing the U.S. in the women’s FIFA World Cup

Sauerbrunn, Naeher taking responsibility for getting USWNT mentally prepared for World Cup USWNT veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher are using their past experience the World Cups to get their team prepared for this year's tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher are using their past experience the World Cups to get their team prepared for this year's tournament.

Team USA will be playing in the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup for a chance to capture a fourth trophy. These are the players in the USWNT who will represent the United States.

GOALKEEPERS

▪ Adrianna Franch

Age: 28

Hometown: Salina, Kan.

College: Oklahoma State

Club: Portland Thorns

▪ Ashlyn Harris

Age: 33

Hometown: Satellite Beach, FL

College: North Carolina

Club: Orlando Pride

▪ Alyssa Naeher

Age: 31

Hometown: Stratford, Conn.

College: Penn State

Club: Chicago Red Stars

DEFENDERS

▪ Abby Dahlkemper

Age: 25

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

College: UCLA

Club: North Carolina Courage

▪ Tierna Davidson

Age: 20

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

College: Stanford

Club: Chicago Red Stars

▪ Crystal Dunn

Age: 26

Hometown: Rockville Centre, NY

College: North Carolina

Club: North Carolina Courage

▪ Ali Krieger

Age: 34

Hometown: Dumfries, VA

College: Penn State

Club: Orlando Pride

▪ Kelley O’Hara

Age: 30

Hometown: Fayetteville, GA

College: Stanford

Club: Utah Royals

▪ Becky Sauerbrunn

Age: 33

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

College: Virginia

Club: Utah Royals

▪ Emily Sonnett

Age: 25

Hometown: Marietta, GA

College: Virginia

Club: Portland Thorns

MIDFIELDERS

▪ Morgan Brian

Age: 26

Hometown: St. Simons, GA

College: Virginia

Club: Chicago Red Stars

▪ Julie Ertz

Age: 27

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

College: Santa Clara

Club: Chicago Red Stars

▪ Lindsey Horan

Age: 24

Hometown: Golden, Colo.

College: none

Club: Portland Thorns

▪ Rose Lavelle

Age: 23

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

College: Wisconsin

Club: Washington Spirit

▪ Allie Long

Age: 31

Hometown: Northport, NY

College: North Carolina

Club: Reign FC

▪ Samantha Mewis

Age: 26

Hometown: Hanson, Mass.

College: UCLA

Club: North Carolina Courage

FORWARDS

▪ Tobin Heath

Age: 30

Hometown: Basking Ridge, NJ

College: North Carolina

Club: Portland Thorns

▪ Carli Lloyd

Age: 36

Hometown: Delran, NJ

College: Rutgers

Club: Sky Blue FC

▪ Jessica McDonald

Age: 31

Hometown: Glendale, AZ

College: North Carolina

Club: North Carolina Courage

▪ Alex Morgan

Age: 29

Hometown: Diamond Bar, CA

College: California

Club: Orlando Pride

▪ Christen Press

Age: 30

Hometown: Palos Verdes Estates, CA

College: Stanford

Club: Utah Royals

▪ Mallory Pugh

Age: 21

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

College: None

Club: Washington Spirit

▪ Megan Rapinoe

Age: 33

Hometown: Redding, CA

College: Portland

Club: Reign FC