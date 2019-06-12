The U.S. women’s soccer team is fighting to keep their World Cup title this summer. Here’s where to watch them

American Samantha Mewis lifts her teammate Megan Rapinoe as she celebrates her team’s fourth goal during the Women’s World Cup game in Reims, France, Tuesday. AP

Sacramento Republic FC is hosting watch parties to support the U.S. Women’s National Team as they try to win the World Cup title for the second time in a row.

The club is partnering with Lowbrau and Saturday’s Football to host a watch party for the U.S. vs Chile game Sunday. The event will be held at Lowbrau, which will open early and serve brunch during the game, according to a news release.

A pick-up style, 4-on-4 street soccer tournament will be held on 20th Street after the game. Since spots are limited, individuals or teams of five interested in participating are encouraged to preregister.

The other upcoming watch party will be held at Republic FC headquarters with complimentary beer, beverages and Papa Murphy’s pizza provided, the release said.

The women’s team won the World Cup in 1991, 1999, and 2015. They ended 2018 with a record of 18-0-2, which was the fourth time in the team’s history going undefeated in a year and playing at least 10 games. Their unbeaten streak was broken in the first game of 2019 with a loss to France 3-1.

The team’s June 20 game against Sweden will likely be the most competitive one out of the three for Group F; the two teams are no strangers to each other, having been in the same group for the past four World Cups.

If the U.S. wins its group, it will face the second-best team in group B. If all goes according to seedings, the U.S. would face a difficult match against France in the quarterfinals.

Watch Schedule

Sunday, June 16 at 9 a.m. (U.S. vs Chile) – Lowbrau, 1050 20th St.





Thursday, June 20 at 12 p.m. (U.S. vs Sweden) – Republic FC headquarters, 1050 20th St. Suite 200

If the women’s team advances past the group stage, additional watch party dates will be scheduled, the release said.