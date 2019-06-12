‘It’s disgraceful.’ Canadian broadcasters blast U.S. women for World Cup celebrations

KC fans watch US team’s 13-0 rout of Thailand at World Cup watch party Soccer fans gathered in the Power & Light District in Kansas City on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 to watch the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team defeat Thailand 13-0 in the World Cup. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Soccer fans gathered in the Power & Light District in Kansas City on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 to watch the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team defeat Thailand 13-0 in the World Cup.

Clare Rustad called it disgraceful. Kaylyn Kyle said it was disrespectful. Diana Matheson said U.S. coach Jill Ellis should be embarrassed.

All three of those women are former Canadian soccer players now working for The Sports Network, and each was not happy with the reaction of the U.S. women’s soccer team during its 13-0 win over Thailand in the World Cup in France.

They thought the goal celebrations were over the top during the blowout victory and shared their criticism of the U.S. team during a broadcast following Tuesday’s game.

Kyle said: “Hats off to Thailand for holding their head high. Their first time on a World Cup stage, I’d just like to hug them all.”

