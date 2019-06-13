VAR controversy strikes again at Women’s World Cup, ruining Marta’s record-setting day

What to know about Brazil in the 2019 FIFA World Cup Here's what you need to know about Brazil, who are competing in Group C of the 2019 Women's World Cup. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you need to know about Brazil, who are competing in Group C of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Since its introduction to soccer, VAR (video assistant referee) has its fans and detractors.

Count the Brazil women’s soccer team among the detractors Thursday.

For the second consecutive day at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, VAR produced a controversial result.

On Thursday, it was in the second half of Brazil’s 3-2 loss to Australia, a battle of top 10 ranked teams in the world.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Australia’s prolific scorer Sam Kerr was in an offside position when a cross was looped into the box in the 66th minute. Brazilian defender Monica was in front of Kerr when she leaped to head the ball away, except it went right on target and slipped into Brazil’s net for an own goal.

It gave Australia a 3-2 lead temporarily as referee Esther Staubli, of Switzerland, was summoned to check via VAR.

Surely, it was going to be disallowed. Kerr was standing in an offide position when the ball was played, though she didn’t touch the ball at any point. However, Monica may not have knocked the ball at all if she knew Kerr couldn’t be involved in the play.

So...



Kerr is offside when the ball is played.

Kerr is active & interfering with play.

The balls played over the top.

Defender matches Kerr's run.

Defender heads it in OG



How can the Referee & 5 VAR people say Kerr's offside run hasn't influenced what follows?#AUSBRA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/vavDTkRdBN — Iain Fordyce (@IainFordyce) June 13, 2019

Instead, Staubli ruled the goal stood.

VAR decides: OWN GOAL!



Australia take the lead after a lengthy video review determines Sam Kerr was not impacting this play despite being in an offside position. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/aYREUYqdgE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2019

And it buoyed the Aussies past Brazil for a second straight World Cup, ruining a record-setting day by Brazil legend Marta.

Marta scored a penalty in the first half as Brazil built a 2-0 lead. Her goal, in her first match of this World Cup, set a record by becoming the first player — female or male — to score in five different World Cups.

Brazil sits even with Australia and Italy at three points in Group C, finishing group play against the Italians next Tuesday. Italy plays Jamaica on Friday with a chance to take the pole position in the group.