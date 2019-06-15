Cameroon ended this Netherlands streak at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

For 443 minutes, the Netherlands defense kept opponents from scoring.

Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene ended that streak on Saturday in Valenciennes, France, during a Group E match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Onguene and Cameroon fell to the Dutch, 3-1, but did draw level shortly before halftime.

Onguene made a slick run, before heading the ball off a bounce forward past the Dutch keeper and striking the ball past an attempted block.

The Netherlands hadn’t allowed a goal in the previous 400 minutes it had played entering Saturday’s match, and kept that clean sheet for most of the first half before Onguene’s play snapped the streak.

Cameroon, which has not won in the tournament yet, plays New Zealand in its final group stage match on Thursday.

Watch Onguene's goal below:

And just like that we're TIED!



Just two minutes after the Netherlands took the lead, Gabrielle Onguene beats the goalkeeper to the ball and levels the score for Cameroon.