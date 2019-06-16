Chilean goalie who made stunning saves against US played college soccer in Florida

Megan Rapinoe: FIFA still hasn’t gone all in on women’s soccer USWNT star Megan Rapinoe discusses the lack of balance when it comes to FIFA supporting women's soccer like it does for the men. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT star Megan Rapinoe discusses the lack of balance when it comes to FIFA supporting women's soccer like it does for the men.

Christiane Endler came to play.

No doubt the 27-year-old goalkeeper for Chile walked onto the field with Thailand’s 13-0 loss to the U.S. women’s national team hanging over her head, but she refused to let it happen to Chile.

Though Chile fell to the US 3-0, Endler racked up a number of spectacular saves against some of USWNT’s best players, including Lindsey Horan and Christen Press. But the goalkeeper, who plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germaine, has ties to U.S. soccer.

She was goalkeeper for the University of South Florida in college.

According to USF, Endler played for the Bulls for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 and has the sixth-most saves in the program’s history at 170.

It’s Endler’s skillful stops for Chile that kept team USA from yet another runaway victory in this year’s Women’s World Cup.

ENDLER AGAIN!



The Chile goalkeeper is standing on her head, this time robbing Christen Press. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xdmRTyIvc8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

ALMOST 1-0!



Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler saves a near own-goal, then Carli Lloyd strikes the post from a tight angle. Big let-off for Chile! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xa3pPeF0cL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Though the US walked away with the win, social media has jumped on the Endler train, praising the former Bull for her agility and lightening-fast reflexes.





Can Christiane Endler play in Copa America for the men's national team? — Wade Jones (@jon_carvajal) June 16, 2019

Massive props to #CHI GK Endler! She made some huge saves today. It could have easily been 7 or more goals for the @USWNT — AnnMarieB (@Ann_In_AZ) June 16, 2019