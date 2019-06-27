Sacramento Republic FC co-founder and EVP Joe Wagoner to leave the team

‘I’m over the moon.’ Mayor Darrell Steinberg on MLS expansion, negotiations with Sacramento Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks at City Hall on Thursday, April 18, 2019, after Major League Soccer voted to expand to 30 teams and enter formal negotiations with the city to elevate Republic FC to a pro team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks at City Hall on Thursday, April 18, 2019, after Major League Soccer voted to expand to 30 teams and enter formal negotiations with the city to elevate Republic FC to a pro team.

Republic FC’s co-founder and executive vice president Joe Wagoner announced Thursday he was leaving the Sacramento soccer club as part of a pre-existing agreement.

In a tweet, Wagoner said that when Republic FC was sold to Kevin Nagle in 2017, it was agreed that he would eventually leave the club.

“The agreement was that I’d stay fully engaged until the end goal was imminent and new employees were settled,” Wagoner said. “We are there. That means it’s time to turn the page on my role in this story.”

He went on to say he was proud to see the team grow – Republic FC now awaits an MLS expansion announcement and has been selling out home games along the way – but was most proud of the culture the team developed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We created an atmosphere that openly invited all people regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, social status, or appearance,” Wagoner said. “If you believe in love and acceptance, a community was created that celebrated you. That is the ultimate win.”

Wagoner, who co-founded Republic FC in 2012, said he has more plans in the region and will announce them as details crystallize.

“Joe cemented himself in Sacramento soccer history as a visionary,” Republic FC Chairman & CEO Kevin Nagle said in a prepared statement. “He is a true gentleman and a leader and we can’t thank him enough for his contributions to this club and community.”

Wagoner concluded his goodbye tweet by thanking the team’s leadership, investors and fans.

“There is only one Joe Wagoner and the world (and especially Sacramento) is better for it,” Republic FC President & COO Ben Gumpert said in a prepared statement. “He will always be a part of this club and this movement. Always. I can’t wait to see him in the stands cheering on what he played a monumental role in creating.”