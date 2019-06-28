FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. France live updates.

How big of an advantage does France have in the World Cup at home? Megan Rapinoe weighs in on the advantages of France getting to play the 2019 World Cup in their home country. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Megan Rapinoe weighs in on the advantages of France getting to play the 2019 World Cup in their home country.

The heavyweight showdown of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here.

The United States takes on tournament host France with a semifinal berth on the line.

The United States, ranked No. 1 in FIFA’s Women’s World Rankings, has never failed to make the semifinals, while France, ranked fourth in the world, has only been to the semifinals once before. That was in 2011, when the French lost to the U.S. The two sides last met in January 2019, where France won 3-1.

Stay tuned for live updates, highlights and analysis as the top-ranked United States continues the quest for its record fourth Women’s World Cup title at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Fifth minute

The United States starts fast once again. Megan Rapinoe scores on a free kick set up with her pass to Alex Morgan, who was fouled down the left wing outside the penalty box. Rapinoe’s strike went through a crowd untouched. Team USA leads 1-0 over tournament host France.

Pregame

Facing its strongest opponent in a win-or-go-home match at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the United States is fielding a lineup without one of the best midfielders in the world. Lindsey Horan is missing for the second straight knockout stage game.

Instead, coach Jill Ellis is going with the same lineup that struggled with Spain. The USWNT did get past Spain, 2-1, thanks to Megan Rapinoe’s two goals from the penalty spot.

Hearing Lindsey Horan, one of the world’s best midfielders, is not in the starting lineup for #USA vs #FRA. She’s healthy. Coach’s decision by Jill Ellis. Surprising. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 28, 2019

Rapinoe made headlines earlier this week when President Donald Trump was asked about her silent protesting of the national anthem during the World Cup. Trump said he didn’t approve of it, which led to soccer magazine Eight by Eight releasing a pre-tournament interview where Rapinoe said she “wasn’t going to the (expletive) White House,” if the team won this year’s World Cup. Trump responded on social media inviting the entire team win or lose. Teammate Ali Krieger said she stood with Rapinoe, who said she stands by her White House comments sans the expletive in the press conference previewing the U.S. tilt with France.

Ellis’ lineup decision means Rapinoe is on the left wing with Alex Morgan, who scored her five tournament goals all against Thailand, in the center of attack. Tobin Heath is on the right wing and the midfield consists of Sam Mewis, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle, while the back four stays with Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O’Hara. Alyssa Naeher is in goal.