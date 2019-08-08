Watch highlights from Sacramento Republic FC’s nationally televised game

Here are highlights of Sac Republic FC game on ESPN News In a nationally televised game on ESPN News, Sacramento Republic FC battled Las Vegas Lights FC to a draw at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento after Rafael Diaz made a last-minute diving save before stoppage time to preserve the club’s clean sheet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a nationally televised game on ESPN News, Sacramento Republic FC battled Las Vegas Lights FC to a draw at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento after Rafael Diaz made a last-minute diving save before stoppage time to preserve the club’s clean sheet.

The video above shows highlights from the match.

The draw places Republic FC seventh in the Western Conference with 31 points after 22 games played. Next up for the club is a home match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday, August 17, 2019.