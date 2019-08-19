Watch Jesuit High grad’s highlight reel on night he ties Sac Republic FC record

Sac Republic FC: Watch Cameron Iwasa tie club appearance record in stunning fashion Jesuit High School graduate Cameron Iwasa on August 17, 2019, tied the all-time Sacramento Republic FC record for appearances, and made the most out of the evening in a 4-0 win over Colorado Springs at Papa Murphy Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jesuit High School graduate Cameron Iwasa on August 17, 2019, tied the all-time Sacramento Republic FC record for appearances, and made the most out of the evening in a 4-0 win over Colorado Springs at Papa Murphy Stadium.

Jesuit High School graduate Cameron Iwasa on Saturday tied the all-time Sacramento Republic FC record for appearances, and made the most out of the evening.

In his 104th career appearance for the club, he netted a goal and provided an assist as Republic FC cruised past Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 4-0.

Iwasa is now tied with Emrah Klimenta and will likely pass the former Republic FC defender in the next match.

Republic FC next plays August 23, 2019, against Western Conference leaders Phoenix Rising FC in Arizona.