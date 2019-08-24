Watch highlights as Sac Republic aims to end Phoenix Rising’s $1 beer night win streak

Watch highlights of Sac Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising in Arizona Sacramento Republic FC found it tough Friday to get past Phoenix Rising FC’s undefeated record on $1 beer nights. Phoenix beat Sacramento 2-1 at Casino Arizona Field as the Rising continued its USL winning streak to 15 in a row. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Republic FC found it tough Friday to get past Phoenix Rising FC’s undefeated record on $1 beer nights. Phoenix beat Sacramento 2-1 at Casino Arizona Field as the Rising continued its USL winning streak to 15 in a row.

Sacramento Republic FC found it tough Friday to get past Phoenix Rising FC’s undefeated record on $1 beer nights.

Phoenix beat Sacramento 2-1 at Casino Arizona Field as the Rising protected its USL winning streak to 15 in a row. They have not lost on the promotional $1 Beer Night.

The highlight of the night for Sacramento was Cameron Iwasa scoring for a second consecutive game in a milestone match for the Jesuit High School graduate.

Iwasa set a club-record 105th appearance. He scored in just the second minute of play on an errant back pass from Joseph Farrell to his goalkeeper. Iwasa headed home his 12th goal of the season to give Republic FC a 1-0 early lead.

Phoenix responded shortly after, tying the game in the 7th minute. The home side scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the first half.

Republic FC continues their road trip next week when they take on the LA Galaxy II on Saturday, August 27.