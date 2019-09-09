Highlights: Sacramento Republic FC beats Tacoma Defiance 3-0

Republic FC highlight reel: Sacramento beats Tacoma Defiance 3-0 Sacramento Republic FC defeated Tacoma Defiance 3-0 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Sept. 7, 2019. Republic FC is now just three points behind fourth-placed Austin Bold FC with a game in hand as the playoffs approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Republic FC defeated Tacoma Defiance 3-0 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Sept. 7, 2019. Republic FC is now just three points behind fourth-placed Austin Bold FC with a game in hand as the playoffs approach.

Sacramento Republic FC defeated Tacoma Defiance 3-0 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Saturday night.

With the win, the club climbed to sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points from 26 matches. Republic FC is three points behind fourth-placed Austin Bold FC , which they take on this week.

Thomas Enevoldsen opened the scoring in the 13th minute and put the game away in the 75th minute with his second goal. Cameron Iwasa scored in the 45th minute.

Sacramento continues a three-game run over eight days when the team travels to Texas to play Austin Bold on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. PT. The team returns home Sunday to take on Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at 2 p.m. at Papa Murphy’s Park.