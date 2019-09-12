Sac Republic FC highlight reel: Iwasa ties assist record in push to playoffs

Highlight reel: Iwasa sets assist record as Sac Republic FC eyes playoffs Sacramento Republic FC took a big step toward possibly hosting a playoff game in a win over Austin Bold FC that saw Jesuit graduate Cameron Iwasa tie the club’s all-time record for assists in league play with 16. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Republic FC took a big step toward possibly hosting a playoff game in a win over Austin Bold FC that saw Jesuit graduate Cameron Iwasa tie the club’s all-time record for assists in league play with 16.

Sacramento Republic FC took a big step toward possibly hosting a playoff game in a win over Austin Bold FC that saw Jesuit graduate Cameron Iwasa tie the club’s all-time record for assists in league play with 16.

Republic FC climbed up to fourth place in the Western Conference with the 2-1 win on Wednesday night in Texas. Seven games remain.

Sacramento scored first in the 23rd minute when Iwasa gathered the ball at the top of the box and found Thomas Enevoldsen at the far post. The Danish striker slipped the ball into the back of the net on the first touch. That was Iwasa’s 16th assist, tying him with Danny Barrera for the all-time club record.

Republic FC doubled their lead in the 31st minute when midfielder Dariusz Formella scored his first career goal on a cross that skipped by the Austin keeper. Austin responded two minutes later when former Dynamo Kiev striker Kleber headed in a goal at the back post off a long cross.

Republic FC returns home Sunday to host Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at Papa Murphy’s Park at 2 p.m.