Here are the goals in Sac Republic FC’s comeback win

See the goals as Sac Republic FC beats Rio Grande Valley FC Sacramento Republic FC beat Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 2-1 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Sunday afternoon, taking another step toward the playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Republic FC beat Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 2-1 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Sunday afternoon, taking another step toward the playoffs.

Sacramento Republic FC beat Rio Grande Valley FC Toros 2-1 at Papa Murphy’s Park on Sunday afternoon, taking another step toward hosting a playoff game next month.

Nico Lemoine gave Rio Grande Valley FC an early lead before Sacramento equalized in the 18th minute when former Stanford standout Sam Werner found the back of the net.

Republic FC went ahead in the 81st minute. Dariusz Formella hit the top netting for the 2-1 lead. The strike was Formella’s second winning goal in as many games.

Republic FC is back on the road September 22, 2019, to take on OKC Energy FC.