SHARE COPY LINK

Sacramento Republic FC scored a header late in the second half to draw 2-2 with LA Galaxy II at Papa Murphy’s Park on Wednesday night to salvage a point as playoffs approach.

The result moves Sacramento into sixth place with 45 points from 31 games, keeping their hopes up for getting a fourth seed as a playoff host.

Sac Republic travels to play Tulsa Roughnecks FC on Saturday, October 5 with kickoff set for 5 p.m.