Here’s the action as Sac Republic FC beats Tulsa Roughnecks with playoff implications

Sacramento Republic FC climbed back into fourth place and contention for hosting a playoff match with a 3-2 win Saturday night over Tulsa Roughnecks FC at ONEOK Field.

Thomas Enevoldsen scored for the third straight game and Jesuit High graduate Cameron Iwasa scored his 14th goal of the season to lift Sacramento to fourth place in the Western Conference with 48 points from 32 games.

Before next Saturday’s final regular season game, Republic FC will host FC Juarez of Mexico’s Liga MX in an international friendly match this Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Papa Murphy’s Park.