A look at Sac Republic FC taking on FC Juarez of Mexico

Sacramento Republic FC leaned heavily on its academy players during an international friendly against Mexican club FC Juarez, and came up short despite fighting back from a goal down to level the match on three separate occasions at Papa Murphy’s Park.

A free kick from outside the box in the final moments was the deciding factor in the 4-3 loss to Juarez.

Stefano Bonomo scored twice in the match, and Nate Carrasco added the third goal for Sacramento.

Republic FC returns to league play against Orange County on Saturday, October 12, 2019, for the final home game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Papa Murphy’s Park.