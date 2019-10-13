Highlights: Sac Republic FC falls 3-2, awaits playoff position

SHARE COPY LINK

Sacramento Republic FC lost to Orange County SC 3-2 Saturday night at Papa Murphy’s Park in the final home game of the season.

Sacramento currently sits in sixth place with 48 points from 33 games played. If the season were to end today, the sixth place team would have to travel to the club in possession of third place, which is Fresno right now. Sacramento has one match remaining, and could end up as high as fifth place or as low as ninth with the possibility of a play-in game, according to Republic FC.. Either way, the team said in a press release, “the boys in Old Glory Red are still headed to the postseason.”

The video above shows the highlights of Saturday’s match against Orange County, including a free-kick goal that would have given Sacramento the lead, but was taken away because of an offsides call.

Moments later, Orange County captured the lead off a corner kick that proved to be the winning goal.

Before the 2019 USL playoffs begin, Republic FC has one final regular season game in Utah against the Real Monarchs on Saturday, October 19.